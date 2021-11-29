ReutersAmericans should be prepared for the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, but it is too early to say what measures are needed, including possible lockdowns, said the head of infectious diseases of the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci .

The United States should do what is necessary in the possible cases of the variant, but it is “too early to say” if we need new confinements or restrictions, Fauci told ABC News.

“You have to be prepared to do anything and everything,” he added.

The new Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa and announced in recent days, has been detected in an increasing number of countries.

Fauci, in an interview with NBC News, said he may already be in the United States, although no cases have been confirmed.

The US health authorities will again talk to their South African colleagues about the variant, he said in another interview with the “This Week” program.

