The patient is fully vaccinated and had traveled to an anime convention in New York City between November 19-21.

For her part, the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, said that no case of Ómicron has yet been confirmed in the state, but that they are well aware that “it is very likely that someone will test positive soon.”

On Wednesday, the first case of Ómicron in the United States was confirmed, in a man from California who had returned to the city of San Francisco, after a trip to South Africa.