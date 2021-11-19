EFE.- The US Attorney’s Office has requested four years in prison and five more years of probation for Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s wife, Emma Coronel, who last June She admitted that she collaborated in her husband’s drug empire and pleaded guilty to three crimes.

According to court documents filed in a District of Columbia court, the prosecution requests, in addition to the prison sentence, the forfeiture of $ 1.5 million.

The recommendation of the Prosecutor’s Office comes less than two weeks before Coronel’s sentence, scheduled for next November 30, after being delayed since September 15.

On June 10, Colonel, 31, who has been held without bond since his arrest at Dulles Airport in Virginia in February, pleaded guilty to two crimes of conspiring to import cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine into the United States and for money laundering, in addition to another crime related to financial operations in the commercial and residential properties of “El Chapo”, all throughout his marriage.

Specifically, the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of conspiring to distribute at least five kilos of cocaine, one kilo of heroin, 500 grams of methamphetamine and one ton of marijuana, and points out that from 2011 to at least January 2017 he collaborated in trafficking activities of the Sinaloa Cartel.

In addition, she assures that since she married “El Chapo” in 2007 and until she was arrested on February 22, 2021, Colonel consciously profited from her husband’s drug trafficking proceeds.

Despite this, according to the plea agreement reached by Coronel and the Prosecutor’s Office in June, it is considered that the wife of the drug lord was a “minimal participant” in drug trafficking activities and her apparent “acceptance of responsibilities” is pointed out, This is why a prison sentence of less than the stipulated minimum 10 years would have been proposed.

The arrest of Coronel last February surprised many, since the US authorities had not taken any steps in this regard two years after her husband’s conviction despite being involved in their activities.

