Reuters.- The United States government has asked some of the world’s largest oil consuming countries to consider releasing part of their crude reserves in a coordinated effort. to lower prices and stimulate economic recovery, according to people close to the matter.

World oil prices reached seven-year highs at the end of October, with the population returning to the roads and with a supply that has not kept up with the demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers, including Russia, have not accepted the appeals of US President Joe Biden to accelerate the pace of your bid increases.

In recent weeks, Biden and his top aides have raised the issue with their closest allies, including Japan, but also with China, according to sources.

