Dec 27, 2021 at 08:35 CET

SPORT.es

The United States Air Force has validated a key concept which will dramatically increase the firepower of the wartime service. The Rapid Dragon, an approach named after an 11th-century Chinese weapons system, involves loading cruise missiles on pallets. The system could eventually lead to transport aircraft to launch larger flying payloads, including large attack drones.

The Air Force tested the Rapid Dragon concept earlier this month at Eglin Air Force Base in the western Florida Panhandle. The test involved loading a flight test vehicle of cruise missiles and various dummy missiles aboard a pallet equipped with a parachute . Launching palletized loads into the air is nothing new to the Air Force, which literally flies them out the back of the plane via the loading ramp. Once the paddle leaves the plane, a parachute is deployed and the paddle gently floats towards Earth.

Rapid Dragon is different from standard pallet drop. As the paddle descends, it directs its missile charge downward. Missiles fall from their containers pointing downwards. The descent allows the missile’s turbine engines to rotate, the wings to unfold, and the missile to advance toward the target.