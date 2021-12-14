The US Air Force and Latam united by… A cryptocurrency?

The growth of the decentralized community, in which more and more ideas are presented to the market and offer alternatives that previously seemed unthinkable, it will only be able to reach its maximum height, once all the ecosystem participants understand its benefits and guide their efforts towards common goals. Thus, on several occasions we have made reference to the laboratories that offer the necessary education and free of charge, to increase the participation of the Spanish-speaking community. This allows it not only to be the presence before the nascent world ecosystem, but to help you grow and consolidate, with private proposals that want to attract staff willing to grow, integrate the knowledge for the necessary tools and that, from this path, the professionals of the future emerge. That is why this time we want to tell you about a recently started project in Latin America, LABS, wants to open the doors to development of opportunities in Blockchain technology, Furthermore, it is the same project chosen by the United States Air Force for the execution of one of its flight technologies. What is BLOCKS and why is it important to know how it works?

Under the same… block?

Before exploring the news fact that links the article with the financial asset to be described, it is necessary to understand its operation, what benefits it presents to the decentralized ecosystem and why its characteristics are something new in relation to the other projects that aim at the same objective. It is then, that BLOCKS was born as a cryptocurrency to give space to a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), whose value proposition is to offer companies the necessary tools so that they can integrate the benefits of the blockchain, to the existing infrastructure on which the business model of the target companies is derived. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, its conception meets the parameters of a company registered under state law in the United States, under the organization of a Limited Liability Company (LLC), this is the founding argument of the project, we will explore its importance later.

The platform has since its inception be used for a variety of blockchain-based alternatives, such as the development of decentralized applications (DApps), asset tokenization, payment gateways between assets and open source development for programmers with the tools proposed on Github; It is then, that in this way it becomes possible to have I have a portfolio of clients that can see as necessary the integration of Blockchain through BLOCKS. To make this a reality, the construction of the smart contracts was carried out based on the ERC – 777 protocol, whose design purpose was in create functions that are much more diversified, simple to apply and focused on the privacy of blockchain transactions. This technology is capable of allowing digital assets to be traded in the same way as a brokerage firm, you can explore why Southeast Asian institutions chose to develop their financial products based on ERC-777.

Graphical explanation of the advantages of an ERC – 777 transfer within the BLOCKS ecosystem, source.

It is then that this mode of tokenization enable consumers to be able to register, exchange, make person-to-person or business-to-person payments, without the need for an intermediary that increases the costs per network utilization, thus accelerating the amount of capital willing to be invested and exchange of assets around the world, according to the BLOCKS team in their explanatory memorandum. In this way, it is emphasized that the most powerful way to use the application is for the storage of reserves of value and sensitive information, by having a better way to verify the information and in a more efficient way. Finally, through Blocks Token Engine, the positioning of articles or products whose registration is immutable and constant in the block chain, will allow the use of NFT technology more efficiently than existing proposals in other types of protocols.

Alliances that are built block by block

The implementation of the value proposition of BLOCKS already has strategic alliances for implementation in practical functions, Its latest announcements include the participation of the Revest protocol, which aspires to convert ERC – 20 tokenized contracts into arguments capable of being locked in time, value and direction. In this way, it makes way for a new conception of assets linked to decentralized finance, since one of their examples of use is the implementation of collateralized loans without the underlying asset undergoing variations at the time of the exchange, according to what they say from their development page.

Explanation of how an FNFT (Revest protocol) can lock the assets included within the file. Fountain.

However, the greatest media impact that BLOCKS has been able to generate, comes from the alliance with the BizScure team, company in charge of storing the credentials within a wallet that runs on the Blockchain. With this premise, the United States Air Force required the use of their services for the experimental design of an ecosystem based on the execution and analysis of cards (DEXTER for its acronym in English). The objective to be fulfilled with respect to the contract won by the company, is to design the 413 Flight Test Squadron, a system that creates, consolidates and manages tests for various test missions, allowing a uniform control version on all flight charts within a digital ecosystem. The details of the contract can be seen through the proposal made by the Federal entity in the following link.

In this way, the company holding the contract wants to be able to execute the verifiable credentials by creating the smart contracts in BLOCKS, so that these can be sent and approved within the flight cards in conjunction with the eventual takeoff missions and the work flow required by the Air Force. Thus, each pilot requires approval for a mission, it will have to have the security provided by the platform’s tools and also the digital signature of “Verified by BLOCKS.” Fountain.

Tweet from @BLOCKS_DAO, in which the contract signed by BizSecure for the use of the BLOCKS platform as a digital signer of the flight cards is announced.

The Amazon Laboratory

On December 8 of this year, specifically at the Hotel W in Santiago de Chile, the Blockchain Laboratory Initiative (LABS), whose intention is to become the organization capable of attracting the necessary personnel for the continuation of the decentralized development of the Latin American region. The founding purpose of LABS is to offer pilot tests on projects that are linked to sectors such as execution of government projects such as the one mentioned in previous paragraphs, regulations, banking, university, payment methods, financial technologies among others, under the specific challenges presented by the countries belonging to the region.

Although their main headquarters are temporarily in Santiago de Chile, they expressed the intention of executing all their operations of recruitment of personnel in countries such as Chile, Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela, this in order to attract those passionate about decentralized development and provide you with the necessary knowledge for your improvement. This initiative does not start from scratch, since from its official statement, they indicate that they have agreements of understanding for the development and execution of proposals in companies in Latin America and Chile, such as Digital Brokers, Ticketplus, Chile Pay and Consorcio Eólico. Fountain.

The founder of BLOCKS on his Twitter account @BLOCKS_Founder announces the launch of pilot tests for LABS.

Being a Limited Social Responsibility company, the participation that the token holders make on the platform, it matters enough to determine the future of the company. This is another of the innovative proposals of BLOCKS, since those Latin American recruited as developers, or users from all over the world who want to participate in the benefits, future projects and direction that the future of the platform may have, they can do so by acquiring the asset’s tokens. This will allow the governance system to be the one that determines which are the projects on which the development of the platform should focus, thereby democratizing the benefits obtained from the execution of ideas as a value proposition.

It remains to be seen how far what was devised from the development team can go, However, if this vision is fulfilled, it would be a project to offer much more of the achievements, such as unifying North and South America within the same line of code. You can discover how to be part of the future of this company through staking, through the following link.