Add one more bike to your wish list, because you are going to fall in love.

We love to show you New products, almost of those that you will not be able to find in too many publications throughout the internet. We have dived into one of the product financing web pages, the so-called crowdfunding, better known, Indiegogo, and we have come across a electric bicycle who is willing to break your schemes, both for the amount of technology that collects inside, as per its design and performance. If you want to know, and who knows if you end up falling into temptation, this product, take a look at the following paragraphs and enjoy the best technology in Urban mobility.

Carbon fiber and connection with the city

The Urtopia Carbon It is a bicycle similar to others in your market, but you want differentiate where it is most needed today, which is in the technological section. However, let’s start with your design and construction. This product is manufactured, almost entirely, in carbon fiber, weighing only 13 kilograms and with a futuristic design that will delight lovers of two wheels. The security it is also an important point for the company responsible for its manufacture, Urtopia, which has decided to include a mmWave radar, hydraulic disc brakes and gyroscope.

By the way, we’ll reveal more to you in a bit technological surprises, which have a lot to do with the call Smartbar. As we mentioned before, this product is being marketed through Indiegogo and below these lines you have a nice approach to its main characteristics. By the way, the bicycle has rear and front lights, with a 250W motor and one battery that can reach the 130 kilometers away, depending on the driving mode.

The great novelty that introduces this electric bicycle, in addition to its five driving modes, from the most basic, where you will have to use all the strength of your legs, to Turbo Mode, is the Smartbar, a on-board computer that will allow you to have total control over this urban vehicle. its Dot-Matrix LED display will help you to know the most relevant information, while the integration of the GPS technology It will allow you to navigate in real time and keep your eyes on the road at all times.

This smart bar also features voice assistant, to which you can ask to know the state of the battery or switch between the different driving modes, being, by the way, customizable in terms of bells and voices. The Urtopia Carbon unlocks with fingerprint and it can also be updated via OTA, that is, without the need to connect the bicycle to any type of computer. By the way, your security system, in addition to the footprint itself, it also includes motion alarm. You can even use the app for mobile devices and control where it is parked your bicycle in case a friend from someone else tries to steal it from you.

The time has come to know how and when you can buy this electric bicycle. According to information from the company itself, the Urtopia Carbon You can now book through your page Indiegogo At a price of 2,077 euros, shipping costs included, and will begin to be sent to future users from the month of February 2022. This price includes the bike itself, a card eSIM with one year of expenses included, two years warranty, the charger of the battery and the manual with the necessary tools to be able to use it in your day to day. If you were thinking of take the electric leap With a bike, we think this should be one of your first options today.

