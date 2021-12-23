The Ministry of Health yesterday notified more than 28,000 infections throughout the country. The figure is still far from the record registered in January (94,000 positives), but it points to an unflattering trend: with more than 200,000 cases so far this week, the AI ​​exceeds 400 per 100,000 inhabitants. This Monday, when Health communicates the positives of the previous three days, we will observe the true scope of the new wave. Last Monday we touched 50,000.

The eternal wheel of the covid begins to turn, omicron version, and on some key dates.

The vaccine. In theory, vaccines had come to change the rules of the game. It was a somewhat obtuse communicative policy. We know that those vaccinated develop few or no symptoms once the virus reaches their body, and also that they are less likely to infect other people. But that does not mean that they cannot be infected. The record numbers for Germany, France, the United Kingdom and, who knows, Spain, cannot be explained only by the unvaccinated.

The comparative. Like AI, the number of positives per day is a rather poor indicator for understanding the effectiveness of vaccines. This graph by Miguel Ángel Reinoso (@mianrey), prepared with data from the Ministry of Health, perfectly illustrates what has happened during the last eight weeks. It shows the rates (cases x 100,000 inhabitants) of hospitalizations, ICUs and deaths among the vaccinated population (in green) and the unvaccinated (in red).

They are relative figures, as a percentage of the total of each group, not absolute.

🇪🇸💉 Rate of hospitalization, ICU and COVID deaths according to vaccination status by age in Spain pic.twitter.com/8HZ8iU1lss – Miguel Ángel Reinoso (@mianrey) December 16, 2021

What do they say. Something very clear: the unvaccinated arrive more at the hospital, the ICU and die more than the vaccinated. Much more. Among a key population group (from 60 to 79 years old), the vaccinated only register 4 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants. The unvaccinated, 63 per 100,000 inhabitants. The same happens in the ICU: 0.58 admissions per 100,000 inhabitants among the immunized, 13 per 100,000 among the non-immunized. And also among the patients who end up dying (0.29 vs. 4.71). The vaccines are working, and very well.

The absolute. Of course, if we look at the absolute figures, the number of vaccinated admitted / deceased exceeds that of not vaccinated. For the same population group, Health registers 3,398 hospitalized among the former and 802 among the latter; 489 patients in the ICU compared to 160; and 199 deaths compared to 45. This is normal. There are many more vaccinated Spaniards (around 80%) than unvaccinated (around 20%). The total numbers are not helpful in understanding the impact of the vaccine. The rates, the graph above, are the cotton test.

Plus. In aggregate terms, the data are not misleading: both hospital occupancy and serious admissions (ICU) are increasing. Like it shows this other graph from @ ngbpadel2We are still a long way from the peak reached last summer or the maximum figures for January, but the trend is upward. These are two more important indicators to evaluate the restrictions that some administrations are already testing than the total number of infections, since the majority will occur between vaccinated people.

Third dose and vaccinate more. If the much vaunted group immunity has not been enough to stem a wave like the one posed by omicron, should we lose all hope of living in a world not mortgaged to the coronavirus? No. The third dose (already available for those over 40 years in Spain) seems a good tool to strengthen immunity; at the same time, almost 20% of the population is still reluctant to get vaccinated. Advancing in the first and closing the vaccination campaign with rounder numbers will limit the damage of future variants.

Because if. The vaccine works.

