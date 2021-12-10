Can you imagine being able to enjoy one of the best streaming services completely free during a weekend? Now it is possible thanks to Star + free pass. Thanks to this promotion that starts on December 10 and ends on Sunday the 12th, you will be able to enjoy all the content and live sports at no additional cost in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

This weekend you can enjoy unique events such as the match between PSG and Monaco of French Ligue 1 and the outcome of one of the most exciting seasons of the Formula 1. In addition, we also have very interesting premieres such as the comedy series “Nasdrovia”, which is added to films that you cannot miss such as “Free Guy”, “The Night House” and the second seasons of “Love, Victor”, “Duncanville “And” Solar Opposites “

Between Friday 10th and Sunday 12th December, new subscriptions will be able to enjoy all Star + sports and general entertainment content free of charge.

Star + is one of the best entertainment services on the market, with series, movies, documentaries and live sports that arrived in Latin America on August 31, 2021. You can also combine it with a Disney + subscription and get both services for very little money thanks to Combo +.

Take advantage and enjoy Star + for free

All users who subscribe to the service between Friday, December 10 at 12AM and Sunday, December 12 at 11:59 PM (local time), will be able to enjoy, free and without limitations for 3 days, with great content. We have live ESPN sporting events, movies, classics, sagas, exclusive series, animated comedies, and original productions.

This weekend’s best sporting events on Star +

This weekend we have important sporting events that we can enjoy for free on Star + thanks to its “Free Pass” promotion. We have the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix As the main event of the weekend, the last race of the Formula 1 World Championship will decide who takes the title.

We also have the French Ligue 1 match of the PSG against Monaco, the Sunday Night Football with the football games: Packers vs Bears and Buccaneers vs Bills, and the evening of the UFC 269 December 11 with the meeting between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Original series and films on Star +

In addition to sporting events, we have a lot of content to enjoy on Star + completely free this weekend. We have the premiere of penultimate chapter of the successful series “Chucky”, the blockbuster movie “Free Guy”, and the premieres of the second seasons of “Love, Victor”, “Duncanville” and “Solar Opposites”, which are added to all seasons of “This Is Us “,” The Walking Dead “and” The Simpsons “.

The new comedy series is also premiering “Nasdrovia”, which follows the story of two successful lawyers who decide to abandon their careers and open a restaurant serving Russian food of such exceptional quality that the place becomes a favorite of the Russian mafia.

To all this we must add other Latest news from Star + like the animated comedy “Marvel MODOK”, the new episodes of “Dopesick” and “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”, and the film thriller “The Night House”, the original productions of Latin America “It wasn’t my fault: Mexico”, “Alternative Therapy”, “Special Star +. In the first person: Eugenia “China” Suarez ”and“ Bios. Lives that marked yours ”dedicated to Andrés Calamaro.

This is the best time to subscribe to Star +, a weekend of great content and completely free. As of December 13, once the promotion period has ended, the monthly Star + subscription will be charged to those who have accessed the Star + Free Pass. But nevertheless, You can cancel the subscription at any time before the end of the 13th.

