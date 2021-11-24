‘Death of a militiaman’ is the most famous war photograph in history. And one of the ones that raises the most doubts day after day. It is not really known who made it, the negative is missing and for a long time it has even been doubted where it was made. In the Cordoba town of Espejo they have inaugurated a monument to photography to try to dispel at least the doubt of the place where it was made.





The known story is as follows. ‘Death of a militiaman’ is the image of a fallen republican soldier, the very moment of death, an unknown soldier in a battle on the Muriano hill, very close to the city of Córdoba.

Robert Capa had the gift of taking the photo at the exact moment in which the poor soldier received a shot that ended his life. It is a hymn to photojournalism, to the new way of telling things thanks to a small camera from a brand that also went down in history.

From this image Robert Capa achieved fame and became one of the fundamental axes of photojournalism. He was one of the founding members of the Magnum agency (a name that he put in honor of the large bottles of champagne with which he liked to toast) … The passage of time has helped to discover that the real story was not at all like that .

In these lines, on the occasion of the inauguration of the monument to photography in the Cordoba town of Espejo, we are going to learn about the real history of the most famous image of war. It was not made on the Muriano hill, the soldier is probably not dead and the most striking thing is that Robert Capa did it, but not the one we know.

The true location of ‘Death of a militiaman’

This image has always been strange. Photographs that reflect the horror of death in battle can be counted on the fingers of one hand. At that time, everything was more complicated from a technical point of view. And it was even more difficult to achieve something similar.

The problem is that it is not at all clear how it was achieved. The soldier’s fall is not that of someone who has tripped or has just been shot. That hand that peeks out from behind the pants has always aroused suspicion.

The composition is unique. Clean, without any object staining the main object. It looks like a frame from a Spielberg movie. Everything is perfect. Maybe too much. What if the story had been told in another way to disguise it?



Photograph by María Ángeles Ventura Lucena Sancho

He spoke in his books and in interviews about his most famous image. Nevertheless, everyone who was lucky enough to meet him recognizes his tendency to imagine his life, to exaggerate certain things with the sole purpose of always having some reason to celebrate something. The real story is very different.

According to the historian Fernando Penco Valenzuela (and sculptor of the now famous monument), the photograph was taken in the town of Espejo, from the same place where the monument was just erected. The investigation that he carried out, together with the photographer Juan Obrero Larrea, led him to discover the exact site in May 2009. And he publishes a book, now out of print, entitled ‘La foto de Capa’ (2011).



Photograph by María Ángeles Ventura-Lucena Sancho

As a result of this book, many became interested in the real history of this mythical image. In 2020:

the Forum for the Historical and Democratic Memory of Espejo Comandante Pérez Salas, through the Diputación de Córdoba, entrusted the historian with a new investigation to review and update the hypotheses most accepted to date. The most relevant results of the work focused on two aspects of the photo: the definitive location of both it and its series – some 40 snapshots according to the ICP – which were finally taken in the Haza del Reloj on its border with the Cerro del Alcaparral , highly strategic heights. To carry out the work, the researchers used the ETRS89 system of the REDIAM geographic information viewer; the comparator of Maps of the National Geographic Institute; the Army Map Service (B) 1956/1957 flight of the PNOA and the Andalusian Cartographic Bases dwg 1/10000 and Raster 1/1000 (1998 Edition).

Nothing was left to chance in the investigation. And it seems that since the death of Robert’s brother, Cornell Capa (very striking that he put his brother’s fictitious last name), everything has been much easier to discover the whole truth.

The other mysteries of the mythical photography

But who shot? Was the soldier hit by a bullet? Robert Capa is not a person, he is a brand. It is the name that Gerda Taro, Endre Ernö Friedman’s partner came up with to try to escape anonymity, as we can read in Diana Sanchidrián’s essay, ‘Gerda Taro, Robert Capa’s partner. 70 years in oblivion. ‘

It was easier to convince the big magazines with a name that would remind you of a famous film director of the time than two complete strangers from the old continent. They were both photographers and she was clear that a man would have more opportunities in such a macho society.

And a significant fact. It has always been thought that the snapshot was taken with the Leica he was carrying. But if we look at the reproduction that we can see in LIFE magazine of July 12, 1937, the format is much closer to the Korelle 6×6 SLR that she carried on that first trip to Spain.



Photograph by ATTUBI PHOTOMOMENTS

This data is reminded by Tino Soriano in his book ‘Help me to look!’, Along with a very significant data. She died in the town of Brunete (near Madrid). He found out the next day and was devastated. When the war ended, he published a book to remember her, but this photograph did not appear:

Is that the reason why the Hungarian reporter did not use the image of the killed militiaman inside “Death in the Making”, the book he published about the civil war in Spain and which is dedicated to his former girlfriend?

In addition, Tino Soriano himself has given us this curious recording in which he himself Robert Capa is not sincere about the making of the famous image. And leave a phrase for posterity about it:

The winning photo is born in the imagination of the editors and the public that sees it.

The identity of the soldier is not known either.. In the excellent documentary ‘La sombra del iceberg’ (2008) they doubt that the deceased was the famous Federico Borrell. In those years, the old location was used, so it is difficult for that man to be in two points at the same time …



Robert Capa?

The soldier, today, is anonymous. It is true that he is seen in some of the 40 photographs that are preserved from that day. But it is perhaps the greatest mystery of a photograph that, despite everything, has become an anti-war symbol in its own right.

This photograph changed the course of photojournalism, cemented a man’s fame, condemned a woman to oblivion, became a symbol. And now, as time goes by, it seems that we are beginning to uncover the true story.

So I recommend you go to the monument in the town of Espejo (Córdoba) that has just been inaugurated to learn the most important thing, that wars do not make sense. And that photographs, if they are good, always have something to say.

All the photographs of the monument are by María Ángeles Ventura Lucena Sancho (ATTUBI PHOTOMOMENTS)