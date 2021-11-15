

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of the protagonists of the match between Spain and Sweden. The Milan striker entered the final stretch of the game to look for a goal that would qualify Sweden, but what he found was Morata’s goal in the other goal. He was unable to connect with his teammates and, as a result of impotence, he committed an unjustifiable attack from behind on defender César Azpilicueta.

At 2 minutes from the end Ibrahimovic who was only 15 minutes from the start if macchia gave a useless colpo alle spalle di Azpilicueta and the scampa in the mancato intervention of the Var pic.twitter.com/QD7pq7bmi1 – m (@saulniggez) November 15, 2021

It happened at the exit of a corner, when Ibrahimovic unleashed, without coming to mind, a very strong blow with his left shoulder on the back of the Chelsea footballer. Subsequently, he dropped to the ground, knowing what he had just done and with the aim of deceiving the referee. The referee did not declare a foul, despite protests from the Spanish, led by a Busquets who played with the Swede for Barcelona in the 2009-2010 season. Sweden will now have to play a play-off tie in March.