“We have the tools to overcome this wave,” said the official, ruling out the imposition of new restrictions.

If Americans “get vaccinated and follow the precautions we all know well, wearing masks when traveling, they should feel safe to celebrate Christmas and the holidays,” he added.

Joe Biden warns of rapid spread of omicron and calls for vaccination

“There is no need to confine our schools or our economy,” he said.

Specifically, Biden will announce this Tuesday in his speech on the pandemic greater support for hospitals, the increase in the availability of free tests and the expansion of spaces for vaccination.

To have more professionals in the hospitals, the spokesman detailed, Biden has instructed the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, to prepare about 1,000 service members, including military doctors, nurses and paramedics, who will be deployed, if necessary. , during the months of January and February.

Federal medical personnel will also be immediately available to support the states. Initially, six emergency response teams made up of more than 100 clinical and paramedical professionals will travel to the states of Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

In addition, the ruler will order that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designate personnel for a national response coordination center and that teams of experts from that entity evaluate the hospital needs of the states and territories.