In November, Washington’s former charge d’affaires in El Salvador, Jean Manes, said that both she and the government were targeted on social media.

The Treasury sanctions, applied under the Global Magnitsky Act of 2017, involve the freezing of any assets you may have in the United States and prohibit any transaction through the US financial system.

Relations between the United States and El Salvador are very strained. Washington cut off aid through its USAID cooperation agency and redirected it to civil society in the fight against corruption, to which Bukele reacted by strengthening ties with China.

A priority

The fight against corruption is a priority of the government of President Joe Biden, which considers it essential to tackle the main causes of the migratory wave from Central America to the United States.

And it is the pillar of the Biden Summit for Democracy, which is held virtually Thursday and Friday and from which the governments of eight countries of the Americas have been excluded: Bolivia, Cuba, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Precisely the Treasury also imposed economic sanctions this Thursday on the Guatemalan Manuel Víctor Martínez Olivet, whom it accuses of “participating in various acts of misappropriation, fraud and abuse of authority” when he was director of the Santa Rosa Health Area of ​​the Ministry of Public Health of Guatemala.