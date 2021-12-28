(EFE). The advance of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has led the United States government to change its isolation recommendations in cases of contagion and exposure to Covid-19, and to rethink other measures such as whether to show proof of vaccination on domestic flights.

This afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed the change suggested in the morning by both the President, Joe Biden, and the Government’s chief epidemiologist, Antoni Fauci, and released new recommendations to reduce the isolation times of asymptomatic patients in case of contagion, which goes from 10 to five days.

Until now, the United States Government had been skeptical about changing the measures, but this morning there was a change of tone and both Biden and Fauci opened the door to the changes because omicron seems to be more contagious than other Covid mutations. 19, although also less serious.

Read also:

The US reconsiders some sanitary measures before the advance of Ómicron: Fauci

First it was Fauci who, in an interview with the chain MSNBCFauci announced that the US Executive was “seriously” evaluating reducing the isolation time that those who have been infected with the virus must comply with. Later, Biden admitted this possibility if the White House medical team advised it.

Finally, the CDC announced in the afternoon the recommendations: shorten the isolation period for those infected with asymptomatic covid-19 from 10 to five days.

In a statement, the CDC explained that the change is motivated by the scientific demonstration that most infections occur at the onset of the disease, on the first and second days of symptoms and two or three days later.

Therefore, people who test positive should be isolated for five days if they are asymptomatic and after this period continue with a mask for another five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Before knowing the decision, Fauci recognized this morning that “there are so many people who are becoming infected, including infections in people who are vaccinated”, that is why it was studying to reduce the isolation time, as it has finally happened.

The CDC has also updated its recommendations for the quarantine of those who have been exposed to the disease – by contact with someone infected.

In the event that those exposed are unvaccinated people, who have been vaccinated for more than six months (or more than two in the case of the Janssen vaccine), they must also keep quarantine for five days and spend another five with a mask strictly

Those who are vaccinated or with the recent booster should spend ten days with the mask on at all times.

More information:

Increase in Omicron cases forces the cancellation of another 800 flights in the US

In recent days, hundreds of flights have been canceled in the United States due to the increase in the number of infections among crews, so the CEOs of large airlines, such as Delta, United and American, had already asked the CDC to reduced to five days of isolation.

However, the union of flight attendants, known as AFA, preferred that the 10-day quarantine be maintained, considering that any change in the protocols must be based on science, not on the personnel problems that airlines are experiencing. .

In its statement, the CDC insists that the decision is made for scientific reasons that advise it.

Vaccination on domestic flights

On the other hand, Fauci argued that it would be “reasonable to evaluate” the imposition of new vaccination requirements on domestic flights.

So far, the United States only requires proof of vaccination from travelers on international flights who are neither citizens nor permanent residents, although all must prove that they have tested negative for coronavirus.

On domestic flights, there is no requirement to travel, but Fauci felt that asking for proof of vaccination could lead to more Americans agreeing to get the vaccine.

Currently the United States has a vaccination rate of 61%, which is low compared to other countries such as Portugal (88%), Chile (87%) or Spain (90%).

Follow the information about businesses and news in Forbes Mexico

Level of infections similar to last winter

The debate within the government comes at a time when the United States has exceeded the levels of infection that were registered in summer with the Delta variant and has reached the figures of last winter, when the population was not yet vaccinated.

Specifically, in the last week (from December 19 to 26), an average of 203,000 per day was registered, a level that had not been seen since January 19, according to data from The Washington Post.

Likewise, health authorities have warned that the United States could soon register more than a million new cases per day, far from the peak of 248,000 that was reached last winter.

Tests: pending task

As cases skyrocket, millions of Americans had a hard time getting tested this weekend as appointments were impossible in many states and home antigen tests were out of stock.

This Monday, Biden acknowledged that “more needs to be done” for Americans to access the Covid-19 test and promised that he will work with the country’s governors on that and other issues.

The president met this Monday with 25 of the 50 governors of the country, including Democrats and Republicans, to discuss the next steps in the pandemic: an expansion of vaccination points, reinforcement of health personnel and more tests of diagnosis.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed