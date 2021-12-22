Oncología.mx .-The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today issued a voluntary recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner and Dry Shampoo from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless produced in the United States, in addition to previously discontinued products from Old Spice and Hair Food, due to the presence of benzene.

Benzene is classified as human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and can result in cancers such as leukemia and cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life-threatening. Based on the exposure model and cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in recalled products would not be expected to be at the levels detected in our tests cause adverse health consequences.

After a review it was shown that the unexpected levels of benzene come from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

DZ