In any case, the guarantees that Washington subsequently presented to the Court of Appeal “are sufficient,” say the magistrates, who reject the defense’s criticism.

During the trial on October 27 and 28, prosecutor James Lewis, representing the United States Justice, guaranteed that, if extradited, the journalist will not be subjected to “special administrative measures” (SAM), such as having Visits or correspondence prohibited, neither before the trial nor if he were convicted, nor would he enter the ADX Florence jail – super maximum security – in Colorado, unless – he added – later did something to deserve it.

In addition, Washington promises that, while in custody, Assange would receive appropriate psychological treatment and, if convicted, could serve it in his native Australia.

But more obstacles remain before Assange can be sent to the United States: The legal dispute is likely to reach the Supreme Court, the last court of appeals.

Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, said her legal team would appeal the decision.

“How can it be fair, how can it be right, how can it be possible, to extradite Julian to the same country that conspired to kill him?” He said. “We will appeal this decision as soon as possible,” he said.

Judge Holroyde said the case should now be referred to Westminster Magistrates Court with the instruction that the judges refer it to the British government to decide whether or not Assange should be extradited.

Assange, who denies wrongdoing, was not in court. He remains in the Belmarsh High Security Prison in London, where he has been for more than two and a half years.

WikiLeaks rose to fame when it published a US military video in 2010 showing a 2007 Apache helicopter attack in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two members of the Reuters news staff. He then published thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables.

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters