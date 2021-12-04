Also infected with the variant were a Colorado woman who recently traveled to southern Africa, a Hawaiian resident with no recent travel history, and a California resident who went to South Africa last month.

According to these data, the health authorities of each state assured that there were no reasons to be overly alarmed, but the spread of cases, some of people who have not traveled recently, means that the variant is possibly already in circulation in some parts of the United States.

“We must assume that there is much more behind this and that it has been here for a considerable time,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a press conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.