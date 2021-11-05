“There is the same deadline of January 4, 2022 for these three categories.” On that day, employees should have received their last dose of vaccine or begin to undergo at least one test per week, a senior US official said Thursday.

According to Biden, it is an opportunity to “turn the page” on the coronavirus and put pressure on millions of Americans who still refuse to receive the vaccine.

Several companies, including the meat giant Tyson Foods or the airline United Airlines, had already prepared the ground by imposing these obligations on their employees since the end of September.

The most recent, the automaker Ford, required that its 32,000 employees be vaccinated before December 8 except in the case of religious or medical exemption, according to several US media.

“Save lifes”

However, in the country of individual freedoms, the measure unleashes criticism from the Republican opposition, which denounces a “dictatorship.”

“The point is that mandatory vaccines work,” said the senior US official, predicting that “they would lead to millions of Americans getting vaccinated, protecting workers, saving lives, strengthening our economy and helping accelerate our exit from this pandemic. “.

Driven since the summer by the delta variant, the pandemic has already killed 750,000 people in the United States.