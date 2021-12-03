A few hours after the head of the Mexican Ministry of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, assured that the bill that is being discussed in the United States Congress on electric cars violates trade agreements and treaties and that lawsuits will be initiated if they are approves, the answer.

It was from the office of the United States Trade Representative in Mexico, from where it was said this Friday, December 3, that the project is in line with a global advance towards legislation that strengthens the electric vehicle industry in the United States.

Mexico sees problems in the incentives for the production of electric cars in that country, something that would go against the trilateral agreements signed with the United States and Canada.

Clouthier called the project “discriminatory.”

The proposed $ 12,500 electric vehicle tax credit would include $ 4,500 for electric vehicles built in the United States by unionized workers, beginning in 2027.

This would affect the incentive to purchase units produced in Mexico, whether of conventional or electric cars.

The rule is included in a package of climate and social investment laws from the Joe Biden administration.

Clouthier said the tax credit was “discriminatory” and would violate the Trade Agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Mexico is analyzing a series of legal actions in response that may include the imposition of tariffs, Clouthier said on Thursday, December 2.

At a press conference, Clouthier threatened to put tariffs “in those places where it hurts”, with the idea that “Feel the consequences.”

The Secretary of Economy, @tatclouthier, offered a press conference to establish Mexico’s position on the proposal for discriminatory tax incentives for imports of electric cars from the United States. pic.twitter.com/24lZQThAW5 – Mexico Economy (@SE_mx) December 2, 2021

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that she is aware of the business partners’ objections and was discussing the matter with them.

Tax support for electric cars: Mexico is not alone

In late October, the European Union, Germany, Canada, Japan, France, South Korea and Italy sent a text to US lawmakers telling them that the proposed tax credit for electric cars violated international trade rules.

The idea has the backing of President Biden, the United Auto Workers union and a host of lawmakers, but is opposed by major international automakers, including Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor and BMW.