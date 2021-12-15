As happened with Huawei and ZTE, the United States has decided to expand its black list of companies suspected of not being clean wheat. Several companies have been targeted, some are internationally known and all are Chinese.

DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, will soon be included in a US investment blacklist by the Biden administration, according to American media.

The blacklisting is due to DJI’s alleged involvement in human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in XinjiangAlthough it is unclear how the White House came to that conclusion.

All that is known is that DJI provided drones to the Chinese police operating in the Xinjiang region, where up to a million Uyghurs have been forced to go to concentration camps and re-education centers in recent years.

DJI has responded to a half american that they had no knowledge of having been included in a new blacklist and they deny having anything to do with said actions.

Along with DJI, six more Chinese companies join the American blacklist, which prohibits US investment in such entities:

Megvii (artificial intelligence)

(artificial intelligence) Dawning Information Industry, aka Sugon (supercomputers)

(supercomputers) CloudWalk Technology (facial recognition)

(facial recognition) Xiamen Meiya Peak (forensic analysis of data and cybersecurity)

(forensic analysis of data and cybersecurity) Leon Technology (Cloud Computing)

(Cloud Computing) NetPosa Technologies (cloud surveillance)

This does not mean that Americans cannot buy DJI drones for this Christmas, since DJI products are currently available in the United States, at least for now.

But there will be what happens in the future, because if we see the example of Huawei, DJI could expect a very dark future in the coming months. It remains to be seen to what extent this decision is not merely political and responds to the cold war between the two countries.