Palacios is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami Tuesday afternoon, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Miami Herald was the first to report the arrest.

Palacios was detained in Panama on Monday while being deported from Jamaica to Colombia, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Haiti detained 17 former Colombian soldiers allegedly implicated in assassination

Haitian authorities have detained about 45 people in connection with the murder, which created a political vacuum in the Caribbean nation, but have yet to charge anyone.

Critics in Haiti have complained about the slowness, intimidation and manipulation of witnesses in the investigation of Moïse’s murder.