The United States Government on Monday condemned what it has described as “A political exploitation” and a “coercion” of “vulnerable people” by the Belarusian authorities, following the recent migratory flows on the border between this country and Poland.

“We are concerned by the alarming images and information that emerged over the weekend on the border between Belarus and Poland,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price, who has charged against “Cruel and inhumane facilitation by the (Belarusian) regime of cross-border migratory flows.”

Thus, it has claimed to Minsk that “Immediately put an end to your campaign to orchestrate and coerce flows of irregular migrants across your borders into Europe” and he stressed that Washington “will continue on the side of Poland and all partners in Europe, threatened by unacceptable actions by Belarus.”

FILE PHOTO: A military vehicle drives past a concertina fence erected by the Polish army on the border with Belarus near the town of Nomiki, Poland, on August 26, 2021. REUTERS / Kacper Pempel

“As long as the Belarusian regime refuses to respect its international obligations and commitments, undermines peace and security in Europe, and continues to repress and abuse people who seek nothing but to live in freedom, we will continue to pressure (Belarusian President Alexander ) Lukashenko and we will not reduce our calls for accountability ”, he has settled.

The Polish government and the Belarusian opposition on Monday denounced the advance of hundreds of migrants into Belarusian territory and accused the Lukashenko government of orchestrating this massive movement, which would have been unprecedented since the migration crisis began in the region.

Accounts related to the opposition in Belarus, including that of the Nexta media, have published on social networks this Monday the images of a large group of migrants advancing along a road and allegedly under the surveillance of the security forces.

FILE PHOTO: A young Syrian man carries his belongings through a forest after crossing the Belarusian-Polish border in Lewosze, Poland, on October 29, 2021. REUTERS / Kacper Pempel

After that, the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, stressed in a message posted on his account on the Facebook social network that the border is “sacred”, promising surveillance in an area that already remains practically armored. In fact, the head of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, recalled that there are about 12,000 soldiers deployed in the area.

In response, the Belarusian Borders Committee argued that those who want to reach the European Union (EU) “do not pose a threat to security” or behave “aggressively”. They are, according to a spokesman for this body, Anton Bichkovski, “refugees” who want to submit an asylum application and who are grouped together only to avoid a “forced expulsion” from Poland.

Polish authorities estimate more than 30,000 attempts to cross the border illegally since the beginning of the year, according to the Polish news agency PAP. The Polish Government has strengthened surveillance in the area, for which it decreed in early September a state of emergency in the regions adjacent to Belarus.

Polish service members guard the area near a barbed wire fence at the border, as hundreds of migrants gather on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland in an attempt to cross it, near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this Distributed image published by the Poles. Ministry of Defense November 8, 2021. Image published on November 8, 2021. MON / Brochure via REUTERS

Lukashenko announced in late May that Minsk will not prevent the passage of migrants at the border on their way to the EU in response to the bloc’s sanctions amid rising tensions after the August 2020 elections, in which the opposition reported fraud.

