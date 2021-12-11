British Foreign Minister Liz Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greet each other at the Liverpool Museum on the first day of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Summit in Liverpool, Britain, on December 11, 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble

The United States and the United Kingdom warned Russia on Saturday of the “serious consequences” that an eventual incursion of their troops into Ukraine would entail., at the beginning of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G7.

The heads of British diplomacy, Liz truss, and American, Antony blinken, met before the start of the summit that takes place this weekend in Liverpool (north of England) and agreed on support Ukraine and its “deep concern” over the accumulation of Russian troops along the border with that country.

“They both said any incursion by Russia would be a strategic mistake for which there would be serious consequences“Said a spokesman for the British Foreign Office in a statement.

Truss and Blinken also agreed on the importance of “Defend and promote freedom and democracy”, as well as the need for the G7 to show a united front in that sense.

G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Summit in Liverpool, Great Britain, on December 11, 2021. Paul Ellis / Pool via REUTERS

Both approached the nuclear negotiations with Iran, which have been resumed in Vienna, and stressed the need for the Persian country “becomes significantly involved” to try to reach an agreement.

Bilateral cooperation in aspects such as technology or security, as well as the “Rebuild the World Better” initiative to finance infrastructure in developing countries After the pandemic, they were other questions addressed by Truss and Blinken.

“The G7 meeting this weekend is a sample of unity among the main like-minded economies, that we will be absolutely strong in our stance against aggression vis-à-vis Ukraine”Truss told reporters before the talks.

The UK, as the current G7 chair, is asking its members to be more eloquent in your defense of what you call “the free world”.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss attends the first day of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Summit at the Liverpool Museum in Liverpool, Britain, on December 11, 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble

Earlier this week, Truss said that the “age of introspection” for the West was over and it was necessary to wake up to the dangers of rival ideologies. As examples, he highlighted the economic risks of Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and the broader security threat posed by Chinese technology.

Russia was expelled from the group of industrialized nations, then the G-8, following its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region. and his aid to the separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Subsequently, the British host met with the new German Foreign Minister, Annalena baerbock, whom he congratulated on his appointment and welcomed the G7 meetings.

Both agreed on the importance of the group of the seven most developed countries (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, United States, Japan and Canada, plus the European Union) stand together in the Ukrainian crisis.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend the first day of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Summit at the Liverpool Museum in Liverpool, Britain, on December 11, 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble

They also stressed that democratic countries must stand up against “autocratic regimes that threaten the free world”.

Truss and Baerbock also addressed the problem with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the UK seeks to amend, and agreed to the “shared ambition of a pragmatic solution” that is satisfactory to the Northern Irish.

The British passed the symbolic relief to Baerbock of the presidency of the G7, which will correspond to Germany throughout 2022.

(With information from EFE, Reuters and AP)

