The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denis Moncada, affirmed this Sunday that the government of Daniel Ortega is not afraid of the fact that the international community is unaware of the general elections.

“We are not going to intimidate ourselves with their threats, with their unilateral measures, with their sanctions, with their threats of ignorance of the elections,” Foreign Minister Moncada declared.

In Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega secures his fourth consecutive term

Ortega, who will turn 76 on Thursday, will assume another five years as president as of January 10, at the head of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN, left), along with his powerful wife Rosario Murillo, 70, who will be vice president for the second time.

The former Sandinista guerrilla, who also ruled the country in the 1980s after helping the FSLN overthrow dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979, faced five right-wing candidates, unknown and labeled as government collaborators, who in total obtained the remaining 25% of the votes.

After 14 years in power, Ortega is accused by his critics and opponents of “nepotism” and of establishing a dictatorship. But he assures that his government belongs to the “people.”

The elections “complete the conversion of Nicaragua into an autocratic regime,” the EU said in a statement. “It was a choice in name only,” estimated the UK.