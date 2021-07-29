The supermarket chain Chedraui achieved revenues of 35,749 million pesos in the second quarter of the year, which represented a drop of 1.8%, affected by its operations in the United States.

According to its report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) its results were strongly impacted by an exchange rate effect of -14.2% on the division’s sales in the American Union, which are equivalent to 40% of its sales.

Furthermore, lTotal sales in United States dollars decreased 2.2%This is due to a high comparative base in 2020 given the higher demand for the health contingency.

While in your operation of self-service Mexico, sales corresponding to the second quarter of 2021 show a growth of 10.3%, reaching 21,383 million pesos in these 3 months, while the same stores increased 7.8% year on year.

Across the canal omnichannelSales of 928 million pesos were reached, equivalent to a 4.3% share of sales in Mexico, driven by growth in sales in both own and third party channels.

The Group’s CEO, Antonio Chedraui, pointed out that, despite the high comparative bases, Chedraui is in a good position to continue growing and raising profitability, generating more cash flow.

“As the world and its economy move towards a new reality, the company maintains the discipline that has characterized us, allowing us to reach a very solid position, even greater than our situation prior to the health contingency. We approach the second half of the year strengthened, and with the new challenge of successfully integrating the acquisition of Smart & Final ”, he assured.

While Chedraui’s Ebitda grew 2.4% in relation to the previous year, registering 2.802 million in the period, in turn reaching a margin of 7.8%.

While its consolidated net profit for the quarter grew by 24% compared to that achieved in the same period of 2020, reaching an amount of 844 million pesos.

