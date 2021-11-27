11/27/2021 On at 18:56 CET

EFE

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced new restrictions to deal with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The first will be wear a mask in shops and public transport and that the vaccinated travelers undergo a PCR test, instead of one of antigens when they enter the UK.

In a press conference, the Conservative leader, who before the summer lifted all the limitations in England, underlined the importance of “buying time”, minimizing infections, until experts determine the effect of the new variant, which, he said, “appears to be transmitted very quickly” and “between people with the full vaccination schedule.”

British health authorities have detected in the United Kingdom two cases of people carrying the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which are now quarantined, Health Minister Sajid Javid reported today.