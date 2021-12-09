British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Adrian Dennis / Pool via REUTERS)

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced on Wednesday new restrictions on social contact in England to prevent the rapid transmission of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is causing cases in the country to double every two to three days.

Starting next Monday, the Government orders work from home to anyone who can, extends the masks are mandatory in most closed public places since Friday and imposes the presentation of a Vaccination passport to access nightclubs or mass shows.

Johnson confirmed that Ómicron “is spreading much faster” than the delta variant and said 586 cases of this mutation have been confirmed so far, although “the real figure is surely much higher.”

The prime minister recalled that the The increase in both new positives and hospitalizations that is being experienced in South Africa – the first country where the new variant was identified – is reproducing in a similar way in the United Kingdom, so “the responsible thing now is to go to plan B to save time.”

That “plan B” contemplates, he detailed, returning to the teleworking from Monday and requiring the wearing of masks from Friday in public places such as theaters or cinemas, although not at the moment in pubs and restaurants.

The Vaccination passport or a negative antigen test will be required to access nightclubs and large capacity spaces such as closed premises with more than 500 standing people or any venue (indoor or outdoor) that houses more than 10,000 people.

To decide on the continuation of these measures, the Government will evaluate the effectiveness of the booster dose of vaccines against the new strain, the severity of the disease that this variant produces and its speed of transmission, as well as the rates of hospitalization.

Johnson ruled out advancing the end of classes in schools before the Christmas holidays or asking people not to gather for the pre-Christmas holidays, although he urged everyone to “exercise prudence.”

Indeed, the prime minister today was faced with a severe blow to his reputation, after spreading a video from just a year ago in which members of his cabinet joked about an alleged Christmas celebration that had been held in Downing Street despite the fact that strong restrictions were in force that prohibited it.

With information from EFE

