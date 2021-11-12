File image of inflatable boats used by immigrants to cross the English Channel at Dover Bay, UK. September 8, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls / Archive

About a thousand migrants entered the United Kingdom on Thursday after crossing the English Channel in boats, a record for a single day, according to data from the British Home Office, which has described the situation as “unacceptable.”

Several boats of the British Border Force escorted several boats with migrants to the port of Dover, in southeastern England, to prevent them from being in danger.

Thursday’s figure surpassed that of November 3, when a total of 853 made the journey through the canal’s waters.

More than 23,000 people have crossed the Channel in boats from France to the UK so far this year.

FILE – Migrants on the British beach of Dungeness, in the county of Kent, arrived in a small boat crossing the English Channel. Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA Wire / dpa – For use only by prior contractual agreement

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a 98% of migrants who enter the country through the channel request asylum and, in the first half of 2021, the British authorities have processed 14,670 requests, down from 35,737 in 2019 and 29,815 in 2020.

A spokesman for the Interior described as “ruthless” the criminal groups that profit from the desperate situation these migrants are going through.

In addition, Three migrants were missing this Friday after trying to clandestinely cross the English Channel in kayaks with the aim of reaching England, the French authorities announced.

The maritime authorities ended the search on Thursday night and They do not plan to resume them this Friday, indicated the maritime prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea.

FILE PHOTO: Rescue of migrants in the English Channel GENDARMERÍA NACIONAL FRANCESA – Europa Press



The prefecture said in a statement that on Thursday morning they were located in front of the French city of Calais two kayaks adrift.

“Two castaways could be rescued by the national police ship Eulimène. Unfortunately the castaways indicated that three other people were missing “, says the statement.

The maritime authorities launched a search operation in which they mobilized two boats and a helicopter, but the three missing could not be found.

Total, three people have died and four have been reported missing in 2021 in the English Channel.

EFE / EPA / ANDY RAIN



Relations between Paris and London to contain irregular migration flows have historically been tense, especially since Brexit, and today they are governed by the Touquet agreements, signed in 2003 by the then Minister of the Interior, Nicolas Sarkozy.

In them, a reinforcement of the controls in French territory is established, an almost obligatory place of passage to be able to reach the United Kingdom. There, its authorities have the power to carry out additional controls.

These agreements have been criticized by many NGOs because, according to what they denounce, they leave migrants in indefinite limbo and provoke fields of fortune such as those in Calais, denounced internationally for their unhealthy conditions.

(With information from EFE, AFP and Europa Press)

KEEP READING:

Tension over the migratory passage in the English Channel: France requested an agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU

The UK will intercept migrant vessels crossing the English Channel and return them to France

The tension between France and the United Kingdom continues due to the aftermath of Brexit: Boris Johnson promised that he will defend British interests