EFE.- The United Kingdom raised its alert level for Covid to 4 on Sunday – out of a total of five – as a consequence of the rapid expansion of omicron in the country, after a record of new daily cases of the variant was registered today, 1,239.

Alert level 4 implies that there is already great pressure on the national health system (NHS) and it is close to reaching its capacity limit, which would be level 5 and was already reached at the beginning of this year.

The 1,239 positives per omicron announced this Sunday are almost double the previous highest record, bringing the total to 3,137.

The medical officials of the 4 nations that make up the United Kingdom have recommended to the Government that the alert be raised, since omicron is transmitted much faster than the previous predominant variant in the country, the delta.

There are already some patients infected with the new variant of the virus who have been hospitalized in the United Kingdom, as reported today by the Minister of Education, Nadim Zahawi.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to address the nation tonight in a message in which, according to the media, he could make announcements regarding the campaign to administer booster doses of the covid vaccine, which according to the first clues are quite effective against omicron.

Johnson already announced this week the entry into force of new restrictions, such as the generalization of the use of masks in closed public places, the requirement of covid certificates to enter nightclubs or shows or the recommendation to telework whenever possible.

