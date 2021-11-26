EFE.- The United Kingdom will veto flights from six African countries, including South Africa, from tomorrow Friday, given the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus that may be more transmissible, British Health Minister Sajid Javid announced on Thursday.

Javid warned that the “first indications” with which scientists are working point to the variant B.1.1.529 of the virus that causes Covid-19 can make “the vaccines we currently have less effective.”

To try to prevent its spread in the United Kingdom, where no cases have been detected so far, the British Government has decided to temporarily suspend all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

It will also add those countries to your travel destination red list.

This classification means that people who have been in one of those countries in the last 10 days will only be able to enter the United Kingdom if they have British nationality or residence in the country.

Those who enter British territory must keep a 10-day quarantine in a hotel designated by the authorities.

An expert from the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the media that variant B.1.1.529 is “the worst we have seen so far”, and highlighted that the spike protein is ” dramatically ”different from the original virus due to mutations.

“Our scientists are deeply concerned about this variant,” declared the Minister of Health.

“As far as we know, there are a significant number of mutations, perhaps twice as many mutations as we had seen in the delta variant,” added Javid.

