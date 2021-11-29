Can an octopus or a lobster feel pain and anguish? The UK says it does, and this completely changes its relationship with us.

Have a strange relationship with Nature. We take care of our pets as if they were our children, and most human beings respect Nature and try to harm it as little as possible … as long as it does not interfere with their interests …

But at the same time we are insensitive and cruel when it comes to sacrificing animals for food. And we behave like real sadists with species like the octopus or lobster, which we cook alive or cut into pieces before taking their life.

At the beginning of the year, the UK approved a new Animal Welfare Law, and cataloged all vertebrate animals as sentient animals. From now on, this category includes the first invertebrate animals: octopus, lobster, and crab.

What does it mean for an animal to be sensitive? It means that has the capacity to experience pain, anguish or harm.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has revised more than 300 studies carried out on the ability to feel of certain marine animals.

Has concluded that there is a “solid scientific evidence” about what octopus, lobster, and crab may feel pain and distress, and that is why they will be included in the new law.

Does that mean that, from now on, this shellfish cannot be consumed? In Spain there is a very established seafood culture, and could suppose a hard economic blow in coastal communities like Galicia or Cantabria.

Fortunately, this new law will not affect consumption. After all, vertebrate animals such as cows or pigs have been considered sensitive animals for years, and they continue to be consumed.

But it will change the way seafood is slaughtered in the UK for consume.

Practices such as cooking live shellfish, cutting legs and other parts of the body before the animal dies, or immersion in fresh water (osmotic shock) will be prohibited.

In short, as is done with vertebrate animals for consumption, octopus, lobster and crab will have to be slaughtered using ethical methods, causing minimal pain, before dismembering or cooking them.

Of course this is a local law and only affects the UK. But we will see what impact this has on other countries. solid scientific evidence, about what these shellfish are sensitive animals.