LaSalud.mx .-The American biopharmaceutical company known in the United States and Canada as Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced today that the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted UK clearance for molnupiravir (MK-4482, EIDD-2801).

Its about first oral antiviral drug licensed for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults with a positive diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease. In the UK, LAGEVRIO is the intended brand name for molnupiravir; the trademark of molnupiravir in other countries has not been approved.

MSD announced that its application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of molnupiravir is under review and, recently, the European Medicines Agency has started a continuous review of the company’s Marketing Authorization Application.

“The first global authorization of molnupiravir is a major achievement in MSD’s unique legacy of advancing innovative drugs and vaccines to address the world’s greatest health challenges. In pursuit of the unwavering mission to save and improve lives, we will continue to move with rigor and urgency“, said Robert M. Davis, CEO and president of the company.

“As an oral therapy, molnupiravir joins the vaccines and drugs developed so far to counter the COVID-19 pandemic“Said the doctor Dean Y. Li, Executive Vice President and President of MSD Research Laboratories. “We are grateful to the researchers, patients, and their families for their critical contributions to the MOVe-OUT study that made this authorization possible.“.

The authorization is based on the positive results of a planned interim analysis of the MOVe-OUT phase 3 clinical study, evaluating molnupiravir 800 mg twice daily in non-hospitalized, unvaccinated adult patients with confirmed mild to moderate COVID-19 laboratory, who had onset of symptoms within five days of randomization of the study and have at least one risk factor associated with negative disease-related results, eg, heart disease, diabetes.

“When we began this journey of making the hope of molnupiravir a reality, we believed that we had a responsibility to act as quickly and safely as possible. We believed that every day could save lives and limit the serious diseases and global difficulties of this pandemic“, said Wendy holman, CEO of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

“It is gratifying to reach this milestone and to show that the extraordinary effort of our collaborators, patients, doctors and team and the personal sacrifices made have now achieved that important goal. It is also gratifying to see the first global authorization take place in the UK, the same place where we administered molnupiravir to the first volunteer patient.“.

About molnupiravir

Molnupiravir (MK-4482 / EIDD-2801) is the orally administered investigational pharmaceutical form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

It was invented at Drug Innovations at Emory (DRIVE), LLC, a non-profit biotechnology company wholly owned by Emory University; Emory / DRIVE received research funding from the US Department of Defense and the US National Institutes of Health. MSD is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Molnupiravir is also being evaluated for post-exposure prophylaxis in MOVe-AHEAD, a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of molnupiravir in preventing the spread of COVID- 19 inside homes.

