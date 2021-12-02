After the premiere of Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021), there were not a few followers and moviegoers who began to make comparisons with Star wars. After DuneIt was not very complex to intuit some influences. However, this involves something more curious: in reality, the universe of Dune, developed by the writer Frank Herbert, was the one who inspired the entire narrative of Star Wars.

Added to this type of discussion is one more curiosity, related to the production teams of both franchises. Recently, one of the authoritative voices of Dune commented that, during the search for locations, they coincided with the recording team of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It is one of those curiosities that feed part of the history of cinema.

Currently, there are no fantasy franchises that come close to Star wars. As a cultural phenomenon, that universe is available to very few others. Somehow, and paradoxical as it may seem, Dune he lives under that shadow although he is still in an initial stage of his narrative, in Denis Villeneuve code.

The anecdote between Dune and Star wars

Patrice Vermette, the production designer of Dune, referred to the meeting of the production teams during an interview to THR. In it, Vermette detailed that they were looking for locations to Dune together with Denis Villeneuve, when they met the team of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the desert of Wadi Rum, in Jordan.

Paraphrasing the producer’s words, during the search they saw a black line in the background, in the desert. They were in a helicopter. Patrice Vermette was not left with that diffuse image and on the contrary decided to write to Paul Inglis, a close friend, and who has been related to projects such as Blade runner and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He asked: “Hey man, ask randomly. Are you in Wadi Rum right now? To this question, Inglis recalls answering: “Yeah, was it you who flew past us?“

After the success of Dune, a second part was confirmed for October 2023. In the meantime, the debate regarding both franchises is likely to continue over time. Bearing in mind that, contrary to popular belief, Dune It served as the basis for Star Wars and not the other way around.