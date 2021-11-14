The 'undefeated' of Barça, under examination at the Palau



Just three days after going over in the Euroleague of a battered Baskonia who came to lose by 81-41 and that this Saturday has lost to Gran Canaria in the League to leave Dusko Ivanovic even more ‘touched’, Barça will try to add this Sunday its tenth victory in the Endesa League against Valencia Basket who knows no defeat away from La Fonteta.

The Valencian team arrives with morale through the roof after achieving a very important victory in the Eurocup on the track of a Virtus Bologna full of stars and will try to add another victory at home at 6.30 pm in a duel that will be broadcast live by Movistar +.

The ‘jinx’ of injuries

Directed by the Catalan Joan Peñarroya after his successes at BAXI Manresa and Hereda San Pablo Burgos, the ‘taronja’ group has been plagued by a plague of injuries all season that was noticed excessively in the duel against the Catalans in the semifinals of the Endesa Super Cup (87-68) with the presence of a large part of the subsidiary.

Valencia Basket has recovered key players such as Bojan Dubljevic or Klemen Prepelic in the previous weeks, but will appear at the Palau with three important casualties. They will not be the ex-green-black ‘Neno’ Dimitrijevic, the center Mike Tobey (it sounded for Barça two summers ago) neither a Víctor Claver who will be left with the desire to get a great ovation for his Barça stage.

Matter of rhythm

After linking their only two defeats in the Euroleague in Tel Aviv and Milan, the current league champion recovered his hallmarks on Thursday in the best game of recent times by a sensational Nikola Mirotic who went up to +37 in valuation in just 18 minutes and 20 seconds.

Víctor Claver will not be able to face his former team | DAVID RAMÍREZ

Far from those initial disconnects that had cost so much in previous encounters, Barça imposed its rhythm from the opening whistle against the Vitorianos and that will be the objective again this afternoon.

“A difficult game awaits us. Valencia is a high-level team that has many points and players with great experience such as Dubljevic, Van Rossom or Claver himself to name just a few. We have to be prepared and come out tough. I see the team very well, with enthusiasm and with a lot of energy & rdquor ;, he assured Latvian Rolands Smits in the preview.