The more time passes, the closer the release date of Uncharted is. The franchise created by Naughty Dog has conquered millions of players on PS3 and PS4, so its arrival in the big screen format aims very high.

We could already enjoy the first look at the footage a few months ago, and now Sony has just offered us a new trailer that reviews several scenes but brings many new ones. Tom Holland to play the lead Nathan DrakeWhile Mark Whalberg will be his partner and robbery mentor, Victor Sullivan.

We can also see Antonio Banderas again as the main villain, while the action of the film seems to be up to the task. One of the most impressive moments happens when we see that two helicopters lift the pirate ships, leading to an incredible mid-air fight.

On the other hand, the last seconds remind us of the first meeting between Nate and Sully in Uncharted 3, with Mark Whalberg wearing his signature mustache for the first time of the character. All doubts will be resolved from February 11 in theaters. On the other hand, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is scheduled to arrive on PS5 and PC next year.