Sony Pictures has published the second trailer of the Uncharted movie, based on the PlayStation exclusive video game franchise “best-selling and critically acclaimed of all time“. This new video advance of the tape is once again dubbed into Spanish and maintains the February 11, 2022 as a release date the story that will tell us the beginnings of Nathan Drake as a treasure hunter.

Uncharted movie synopsis

Uncharted introduces us to a young, cunning and charismatic Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous quest for “the greatest treasure ever found” while tracking down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother. .

In the new trailer for the Uncharted movie we have seen the appearance of Mark Wahlberg as the charismatic Victor, who always had a mustache in games and until now we had not seen it. You can also see new action sequences of the most spectacular.

The Uncharted movie will feature Antonio Banderas as a villain. The Spaniard will be the heir to a family that has been searching for the same treasure as Nathan for generations. Luckily, Nathan will have the help of Sully and Chloe, played by Sophia ali. In the movie it will also appear Tati gabrielle, known for her role as a witch in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The film has been directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Welcome to Zombieland), while the script has been in charge of Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins.

