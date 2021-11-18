Electric car batteries are the most expensive component of the whole set. Manufacturers know this, but the United Nations Economic Commission is studying a regulation that will oblige manufacturers to guarantee a minimum useful life for batteries from 2023, and report and guarantee capacity losses due to degradation.

Plug-in hybrids and electric hybrids are beginning to make their mark in Europe. Your sales are increasing more and more, and the latter are the true future of the industry. In just over two years, major brands will become zero-emission firms, turning their range of combustion models into 100% electric that will coexist with the former until the next decade.

A batch of new models in which the battery, the determining component, is the most expensive of the whole set. In the case of some Premium models, the cost of the battery can reach the price of a moderately equipped Dacia Sandero. Reason why manufacturers offer a guarantee for this element that reaches 8 years or 160,000 kilometers. Relatively long terms, and of which some French brands -such as Stellantis- issue a certificate of guarantee on the capacity of the battery after this period for those who decide to resell their cars.

Detail of the high-voltage battery of the BMW iX3

From 2023, customers will know the loss of capacity in electric batteries

Batteries are not perfect, inclement weather and charging cycles, as well as other factors, reduce charging capacity over time. And although some brands have indicated an approximate percentage, customers can only believe what they are told. This is precisely what some world countries want to solve forcing manufacturers to guarantee a minimum useful life for traction batteries for electric and plug-in hybrids.

These include China, the United States, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and the European Union, which work together with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Unece, which is based in Geneva, in a regulation on battery degradation. The draft, which is now ready, contemplates the obligation of manufacturers to issue a certificate that batteries will lose less than 20% of their initial capacity in the first five years – or after 100,000 kilometers – and less than 30% in 8 years or after traveling 160,000 kilometers.

A very interesting measure that It will be voted on March 29, 2022, and that if approved, the countries must incorporate in their national legislation with an application calendar, so that the standard between effective in 2023. Since the new models already have over-the-air updates, as well as receiving data packets, manufacturers will need to receive information about the status of the battery to certify the level of charge of the device.

André Rijnders, Chairman of the Pollution and Energy Working Group, promoter and developer of the proposal, has pointed out that “accurate information on the health and the remaining capacity of the battery will be freely available to the owner of the vehicle. This will provide valuable information for the transactions of used or second-hand electric vehicles and other changes of vehicle ownership “, adding from Unece that the measure” will avoid the use of poor quality batteries. “