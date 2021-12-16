The services of the High Commissioner reported incidents with media professionals and critics of the government.

These people were the targets of groups that promote violence “generally, with total impunity.”

In its response, Ukraine highlighted that the president had approved a decree in September in favor of the development of civil society.

In the pro-Russian separatist regions of the east, this UN body denounces “restrictions” on fundamental freedoms, directed in particular against the supporters of Kiev.

Regarding the territory of Crimea, annexed by Russia, the High Commissioner “continues to verify violations of Human Rights and international humanitarian law.”

The European Union claimed to be “extremely concerned” about the human rights situation in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, but also noted the attitude of the Ukrainian government, although it “reiterated its full support for Ukraine in the face of any violation of its independence, territorial integrity or sovereignty “.

Russia rejects all accusations by the West of preparing a new invasion of Ukraine.