The UN and the United States demanded on Friday that China provide evidence of the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been seen in public since early November, when she denounced that she was sexually assaulted by a former senior official in the country, and that he is okay.

On Friday afternoon, photos of the tennis player were posted on a Twitter account, but their authenticity could not be verified.

Earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the United States is “deeply concerned” about Shuai’s situation.

Washington called for China to “provide independent and verifiable evidence” of the athlete’s whereabouts and safety.

The United Nations also joined the international demands on Friday for information about the tennis player’s condition.

“It would be important to have proof of his whereabouts and to know that he is okay. We also urge a transparent investigation of his allegations of sexual assault,” said a spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Liz Throssell, in a press conference in Geneva.

The whereabouts of the 35-year-old former world number one in doubles has been unknown since she accused former Vice Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli – now in his seventies – of having forced her to have sex three years ago, before making her his lover.

– Some photos appear on Twitter –

Meanwhile, four photos of the tennis player were published on Friday afternoon on the Twitter account @shen_shiwei, identified as “media affiliated with the Chinese state” by the social network.

In one of the images, the young woman appears smiling with a cat in her arms, in what appears to be her house, while another is a selfie of Peng Shuai with a figurine of the character Kung Fu Panda.

The Twitter account indicates in English that these photos were uploaded privately by the tennis player on a social network to wish her contacts a “good weekend”.

The Twitter account did not initially respond to requests for comment on the photos.

– The world of tennis, mobilized –

In addition to calling for a “transparent and fair” investigation into the case, the body that governs world women’s tennis, the WTA, went one step further and warned China to exclude it from circuit events.

“We are fully prepared to withdraw China from our activities and deal with any complications that arise,” WTA President Steve Simon announced on Thursday.

The consequences could be important for the organization, since China is one of its main partners with a dozen tournaments in its territory each season, some of them very lucrative.

Novak Djokovic, the number one in men’s tennis, backed the WTA threat on Friday.

“I support the WTA statement,” the Serb declared at a press conference in Turin, where he competes in the ATP Masters. “Having tournaments on Chinese soil without this situation being resolved would be a bit strange. I understand why the WTA has taken this position.”

“The entire tennis community must support her, as well as her family and make sure she is safe and sound,” he stressed.

Numerous players and tournaments continue to demand on social networks that the situation be clarified and spread the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

Among them, the Japanese star Naomi Osaka said she was “surprised by the situation” and the American Serena Williams said she felt “devastated”, claims that have been joined by male tennis players such as Alexander Zverev or Stan Wawrinka.

– Questions about mail –

Peng Shuai had posted his allegations on November 2 on his official Weibo account, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, before China blocked any reference to this message. AFP could not confirm whether the message had been written by herself.

Since then, the tennis player – a doubles winner at Wimbledon in 2013 and at Roland Garros in 2014 – has not appeared in public again. An email attributed to him by official Chinese media was released on Thursday, but Steve Simon questioned its authenticity.

In the message, Peng allegedly claims that his previous allegations “are not true” and that he is “resting at home and everything is fine.”

China has repeatedly refused to publicly address Shuai’s case. Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-owned Global Times, tweeted on Friday that he does not believe that “Peng Shuai has received the reprisals and repression that foreign media speculate on.”

