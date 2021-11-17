As you may have seen from the new trailer, the current Peter Parker is still acting on his own, and he doesn’t seem to be having a good time. There are many open fronts that he has pending, and in a scene in question, you can see how he launches directly against the three titans to stand up to them. But… Do you do it alone?

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has left us a lot of unknowns. And basically they all appear because of the number of enemies that jump onto the stage. Can the Spider-Man of the current universe take care of all these enemies? Until now it had been rumored that the actors of the previous spider sagas would appear in this film to lend a hand (and take care of the enemies that live in their parallel reality, of course), but Marvel does not seem willing to reveal the solution of the enigma.

We’re still waiting for Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Man to make an appearance, but the latest trailer for the film still doesn’t show us the actors in action … or maybe you just haven’t noticed well enough?

The trailer that appears on the official YouTube accounts of Sony Pictures Entertainment does not seem to show anything strange, however, the official account of Sony Pictures Brazil has included a few thousandths of a second more than a specific fragment that has served for fans put their hands to their heads in amazement. Look back at the second 0:54:

In 1 month we will begin to receive visits… from all the universes. Assista agora ao novo official trailer of #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa, which premiered on December 16 exclusively at us cinemas. Pré-venda available from November 29! pic.twitter.com/Z0SqV7bhrQ – Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) November 17, 2021

If you look closely at the image you have under these lines – cropped and in slow motion -, the lizard is suspended in the air and suddenly … it receives a blow that throws it back, apparently by the action of a punch. Nevertheless, you can’t see who gives it to you. Most likely, in this scene, which seems to be the great final battle against all the villains at once, the three Spider-Man are in full action, fighting together, but Sony has digitally erased any trace of the other two Spider-Men to continue reserving the surprise in a final trailer or directly in the movie.

Just a few days ago, Kirsten dunst, who played Mary Jane in the old movies in the Maguire franchise, was complained that he no longer interested Hollywood because of his age, stating that he was «the only one that does not return»On this new tape.

As much as its protagonist, Tom Holland, and the rest of the film team have insisted on playing the distraction, everything seems to indicate that we are going to enjoy the three Spider-Man on screen yes or yes. And the video you have in this article seems to make it more than clear.