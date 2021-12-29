First, we cut the potatoes into uneven chunks tearing a little. They should be medium in size, to eat in two bites.

In order for them to take a lot of flavor, in the saucepan, with the water and salt, we have to put a herb and spice bundle and to make them especially tender, it is advisable to add a dessert spoonful of bicarbonate dissolved in the water. I prepare the coffin with a small piece of sackcloth in which I put the herbs and then I tie it with kitchen string or twine.

After boiling the potatoes for about ten minutes from the moment they come to a boil, drain them and discard the casket. In a bowl we mix melted butter with Parmesan cheese until obtaining a creamy. Then we put the potatoes inside and stir carefully so that they are covered with that concoction. Meanwhile, we preheat the oven, spread them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and add a little more freshly grated Parmesan to get an even crunchier result.

In the oven, We brown the potatoes at 200ºC with heat up and down and a fan -if our oven has one-, for 15 to 20 minutes, turning them often with some tweezers to get some potatoes with a spectacular crunch, buttery inside and full of flavor. Do not stop turning the potatoes frequently or they will stick and the cheese