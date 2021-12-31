When one believes that video game peripherals they cannot go one step further, he ends up totally dazzled by the imagination of the companies. Bauhütte, a Japanese company, has created Hand Massager, a peripheral that leaves no room for doubt with its name.

Indeed, its main task is to massage our hands thanks to the use of up to 15 air pockets that surround the fingers and a cape that fits the palm hand in hand. “The fingers of the players accumulate fatigue without knowing it,” they explain from the company. It even has a heater function in case our hands are cold in these winter times.

Among the recommendations for its use that Bauhütte includes we see the following:

Before departure: heating to warm hands .

. For breaks in the middle of the game: improves blood circulation on the whole hand and refreshes.

on the whole hand and refreshes. After the game: cool down while rubbing the stiffness of your fingers.

On the other hand, it has two modes. The so-called Shiatsu “firmly rubs the stiff points of the palm”, while the second “pulls and stretches each finger”. It is also compatible for massage only the thumb, it has a timer and can be used interchangeably for the left or right hand.





For now it does not have a release date, but Hand Massager it’s not the only madness created by this company. In fact, they have dared to shape a foot massager.