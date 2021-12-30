When we want to train a muscle group in an efficient way, we must take into account several aspects and not just select exercises randomly like who makes the shopping list.

We refer to aspects such as the origin and insertion of muscles, functions, whether they move one or two joints and even the arrangement of their fibers.

With all this said, In this article we are going to explain what you need to know to successfully select your hamstring exercises.

How are our hamstrings anatomically?





The hamstring group is made up of three muscles located at the back of the thigh: semimembranosus, semitendinosus, and biceps femoris. The semimembranosus and semitendinosus originate in the ischial tuberosity, that is, in the hip and instead insert in the tibia.

In turn, the long head of the biceps femoris also originates from the ischium but inserts into the fibula, just like the short head, so you can’t call any hamstrings. The short head on the other hand originates from the femur.

Regarding its functions, we must highlight two, knee flexion and hip extension. If we delve into the nuances of this last function, we must say that the hamstrings are capable of resisting flexion or tilting of the hips when we walk, jump or dance.

What do we have to take into account when choosing our hamstring exercises?

As we have said above, we have to take into account two things or at least consider two types of exercises: those that involve the functions of the hamstrings at the hip level and those that do so at the knee level.

Among the first we have the good morning and the deadlifts and all their variants (Romanian deadlift, Romanian split stance deadlift, rigid legs deadlift, conventional deadlift, sumo deadlift …) where possibly the Romanian deadlift is the most suitable in terms of hypertrophy followed by the stiff-legged deadlift.

This type of exercise They provide greater tension in the proximal area of ​​the hamstrings, that is, at the hip level.

On the other hand, we have those exercises that emphasize the action of our hamstrings at the knee level, which in fact, it is the action in which they are capable of producing the most force.

Here we are not going to discover anything new since the basic exercises for this are all femoral curls, including glute ham raises and Nordic curls, although for hypertrophy the seated machine femoral curls are especially relevant. Yes, sitting down.

When we do a lying curl, our hips remain extended, so at the same level the hamstrings are shortened so we can make more force at the knee level.

It happens the other way around when we do a seated curl since the hips remain flexed and the hamstrings are elongated and in tension, so the force that these can produce at the knee level is reduced. This is known as active failure and is very interesting as a stimulus for hypertrophy.

To summarize, don’t just stick with deadlifts or just hamstring curls; Include both in your routines and rotate the different exercises that we have named.

In Vitónica | The selection of exercises you need to work the delts

In Vitónica | The ultimate exercise selection for strong glutes

Images | iStock

Videos | Nuffield Health, ActiveID Training Systems