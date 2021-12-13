

The UE Sants has issued an official statement condemning the acts allegedly carried out by Albert Benaiges, former coordinator of grassroots football for FC Barcelona. According to a report published by Diari Ara and the testimonies of up to sixty people, Benaiges abused boys and girls of different generations while working as a physical education teacher at L ‘Escola Barcelona.

Benaiges was linked to Sants for more than 15 years, until 1991, so the Catalan club has not hesitated to comment on the case. “In light of the reports in recent days about Mr. Albert Benaiges … the club condemns and regrets the conduct allegedly carried out by Mr. Benaiges.”

Davant de les informacions dels darrers dies on Mr. Albert Benaiges, linked to the UE de Sants for more than 15 years fins in 1991.

The club condemns and regrets the allegedly real conduct of Mr Benaiges

Far from limiting itself to condemning the events, the Catalan entity has made itself available to the victims and has provided an email to be able to present the complaints. “The club is at the disposal of any former player who has suffered any kind of abuse and will accompany you in the processes that are necessary. You can contact the club at the mail uesants@uesants.cat “.