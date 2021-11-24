The UE 5 reaches a new level of photorealism

As the industry advances, the technology used to create our favorite games evolves. Throughout this year we have seen how the Unreal Engine 5 is positioned to be one of the fundamental tools when creating games with a realistic visual style in the future. Now, One company has taken this to the next step by offering photorealistic facial expressions.

Recently, the company known as Ziva Dynamic announced the beta of ZRT Face Trainer, a program that works alongside Unreal Engine 5, as well as other graphics engines, which allows the creation of facial expressions in real time. This achieves an unmatched level of detail and photorealism.

The video shows us the ZRT Face Trainer in action. All of this was captured at 4K and 60fps. The software works thanks to a database of 15 TB of 4D scanning, in addition to having more than 72 thousand face shapes. While this is just a demonstration of the potential of this tool, this paints a pretty exciting future for the industry, and it is sure to become commonplace in projects looking to achieve a premium level of immersion.

In related topics, this is what a remake of Majora’s Mask with the Unreal Engine 5. Similarly, the new Mass Effect could be developed with this engine.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, ZRT Face Trainer offers us a very interesting future. The best thing about this is that this tool is also compatible with other engines, so developers of all kinds can make use of this work. It would be interesting to see a Horizon 3 with this visual style.

Via: Ziva Dynamic