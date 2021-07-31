Nelson Mandela once said that the brave man is not the one who does not feel fear, but the one who conquers that fear. The fear of entering the world of investments is precisely one of the stages that many first-timers go through in this matter, but the other side of the coin is equally worthy of attention: when the experienced investor tries to win. to the market and make mistakes that can cost you dearly.

In + Money we interviewed Edgar Arenas, investment advisor and author of the book Investing and understanding to learn more about these two key moments in the life of every investor.

BEGINNING INVESTORS

“The main mistake that many investors make when they start out is that they do not know what they are investing for, in Mexico it is common for people to do it for the simple fact of obtaining a return, but that is one of the main factors that lead an investment to failure: winning by winning. When you have a goal, you segment your savings for a specific purpose and use an investment instrument for that goal, everything becomes simpler, “he says.

Do you want to invest to buy a car later, to pay for your wedding, buy a house or for your retirement? Having a clear goal will make it much easier to find the institution, the type of advisor, and the investment product that fits that purpose.

On the other hand, there are three things that need to be aligned that the beginning investor often does not consider.

“You have to be clear about your investment profile, the type of instruments in which you want to invest and your investment thesis; When we align these three factors, the success of an investment is inevitable, ”says Edgar Arenas.

Do you want to know what profiles exist and which one is yours? Take a look at: Economic Bubbles and Investments: When Everything Bursts

Your investment profile will indicate if you are willing to take risks, or not so much, and from this you can establish an action plan. On the other hand, the investment thesis should preferably go hand in hand with a good advisor, especially if your strength is not the issues related to the economy. Lack of experience in this area can lead you to not know how the current situation affects or benefits the market, what it does to a bond or what impact it has on a stock.

“The person who helps you with your investment thesis must be registered in the registry of the Mexican Association of Stock Market Instruments and have the certification that it issues. It is obtained by all the people who have accredited a very complete course that allows them, in the first instance, to be promoters of investment funds; the second echelon is the securities promoter, and the highest is the investment strategy advisor. This specialist will be able to talk to you about the market and explain why he recommends this or that investment instrument and in what proportions “, says the author of the book. Investing and understanding.

We definitely suggest you take a look at: The first steps for an investment

EXPERIENCED INVESTORS

Now, investors who have already made their way, are not exempt from taking actions that put them at risk, let’s see:

“When you’ve been at this for a long time, you usually start looking for instruments that give you higher returns than the market can give you. The market is measured through indices that become our benchmark, for example, the Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500). To win, the investor would have to be much more efficient than the 500 largest companies in the United States. That would require a lot of time and investment in logistics, using double or triple investment assets, that is, leveraged, and that implies that the investment becomes more volatile. It may be that this comes out the first time, but historically it has been shown that most investors cannot beat the benchmark against which they are compared ”, explains the specialist.

Another risk is that, in this way, the experienced investor loses a lot of money and employs strategies that help him to “recover”, a dynamic that can turn into a snowball. In a sense, that becomes like a gamble, hence that part of gambling that an investor and a player have in common arises.

Did you know that the United States Securities Commission (SEC) actually has a tab on its website where investors find information about some kind of association for gamblers? And this is because investing can easily become an addiction. Interesting! Right?

Edgar Arenas’ advice for investors who reach this stage is to return to their bases, stick to their philosophy, objectives and investment horizon. From their perspective, no investor should lose sight of their objectives.

“Investing is a learning curve that never ends, no matter what age you want to start, very young or very old. The happiest people in any activity are those who learn something new every day and are surprised by it. The same thing happens in investments ”, he concluded.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed