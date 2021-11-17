Two determining factors fully fan the flame of public belief that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. For this, the next films and series of the franchise are around the theme of the multiverse. As explained before, the term refers to the union of several realities. In this, several versions of the same character can arise. One of the axes of this phase will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will show the spider-verse, which is the convergence of the worlds in which a Spiderman. As a basis, it is known that characters from previous generations or trilogies will return. The Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin from the saga of Tobey Maguire, just like him Electro of the of Andrew Garfield are some of the signings.

However, the return of the two previous actors who gave life to the hero was in suspense. Now it remains the same, because when the second trailer for the film was published, nothing conclusive was shown. However, two factors keep the public’s faith alive.

The first has already been commented before and is that the Doctor Octopus says to the protagonist: “you are not Peter parker”, After discovering her face. This confirms that the arachnid he knows looks different, but it is not known if it will appear on the tape.

On the other hand, and the great revelation of the night, was the strange scene in which The alligator is with Sandman and together they will hit ‘Spidey‘. In this shot, it is seen how the first one looks for his opponent in a totally distant place from where the hero is.

And to make matters worse, making the producer’s anguish even greater, who wants to hide something, the account of Sony Brazil posted a cut of the wrong video.

In this, in the same scene, it is seen how the reptile is attacked by something without noticing it, but it is not something perceptible. Everything indicates that it was a scene manipulated on the run for marketing purposes. The doubts will be cleared on December 16, when the delivery in question will be released.