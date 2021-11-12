The Twitch app arrived on the Nintendo Switch

We still do not have the application of Netflix at Nintendo switch, but now we are one step closer because Twitch just launched in the eShop of this console. Four years after its original release, the Switch finally received this app that provides access to certain functions of Twitch from the comfort of this hybrid platform.

The application only requires 31MB to download, and it seems that it is not possible to use the chat, or view it, unless you are actually watching the broadcast. Sadly, it is also not possible to direct from the Switch, so the only options you have available when watching a live are to pause, hide the interface, or close the stream.

There is an option to connect your account to your mobile phone, so that in this way you can use the keyboard of your cell phone to write in the chat. The quality of the streams looks decent, although depending on your internet connection, the Twitch adjust the quality, but it is also possible that you adjust it manually.

Editor’s note: Although it is not possible to do direct from this application, it is at least a step in the right direction. There are still a ton of apps that should be on Switch, but for strange reasons are not. Hopefully, the arrival of Twitch on the console will open the door to other applications such as Spotify, Netflix and more.

Via: Nintendo switch