In the case of Twitter, they have presented some data from the social network in Spanish during the last year, and they are very curious.

However, it is inevitable that, with the approach of New Year’s Eve, we begin to see the compilations with the best of 2021 . Or with the least bad, depending on how we look at the year.

2021 ends. Don’t ask me about the year because, frankly, I haven’t even digested 2020 yet and they’re already talking about 2022.

What is the tweet with the most “likes” of 2021

The truth is that Twitter has given the official data and, as a curiosity, has given them bad. Actually, it is not that I have given them badly, it is that, since the news came out and until now, Things have changed.

You won’t be surprised if we tell you that the second tweet in Spanish with the most “likes” this year belongs to the official account of one of the youtubers most famous of our country: Willyrex.

With almost 8 million followers as of this writing, the tweet officially announcing the birth of his daughter María It was the second most liked by Spanish speakers on the social network.

MARIA is born! – Willyrex (@WillyrexYT) January 12, 2021

As you can see, take more than 850,000 “likes” And, at least for this time, it is not a conversation or an incendiary message or full of jokes, trolls and insults. Quite a novelty when you talk about Twitter.

But since Twitter announced the data, another tweet has taken the top spot. He was in second position, but he was crowned on the podium. Again, it belongs to another famous youtuber Y streamer: Auronplay.

Don Gato has passed away this afternoon, he has finally not been able to overcome the disease. I am absolutely devastated and at the same time full of rage and anger. Today a part of me has died. Thank you for these 8 years, I love you very much. pic.twitter.com/kBT91d2197 – Auron (@auronplay) April 26, 2021

The message already has exceeded one million “likes” and unfortunately it is the official announcement of the cat’s death by Auronplay, which has easily overtaken Willyrex.

Once again, the Internet is the kingdom of cats.

However, and as a curiosity, the tweet with the most “likes” of 2021 was not also the most retweeted. That honor goes to another “habitual suspect” of the networks.

In this case, the podium is for Ibai Llanos, of course, with this tweet:

If Kylian Mbappé ends up signing for Real Madrid, he will draw 10 shirts from Mbappé himself among all those who give RT to this tweet. – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) August 14, 2021

As you can see, I was talking about possible signing of Mbappé by Real Madrid during the month of August and, if you did RT, you could take one of the 10 shirts of the player that was going to raffle.

That undoubtedly made more than 200,000 people will retweet it, obtaining with authority the first place in terms of the most widespread tweet in Spanish of 2021.

As you can see, for once at least, the most famous tweets of 2021 are not embarrassing. When we talk about Twitter, the truth is that it is quite an achievement.