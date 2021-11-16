Because there is always a perfect occasion to bet on the formality of a warm garment, this season sweaters evolve to show their most elegant or sporty side, and this time, we opted for the one that will make our looks distinctive. thanks to the detail of the tuxedo collar of these pieces that will become the protagonists of your next outfits.

With woven braided, ribbed or with decorative buttons, the tuxedo neck sweaters They will always give us that plus of perfect formality to wear to the office, and it is perfect to leave the tie at home and adopt a 24/7 look that accompanies us all winter.

Easy wear tuxedo neck sweater in ecru





Because light colors were also made for winter, this cable knit sweater It is perfect to wear under the coat and accompany your more sporty looks.

You find it available for 39.99 euros.

Men’s sweater with tuxedo collar

Cortefiel tuxedo neck sweater with braided detail





Because the color blue will always be a reference of masculinity in fashion, outerwear cannot be off your radar, and that is pieces like this make us bet on unique textures to wear our looks.

You find it reduced from 59.99 to 39.99 euros.

Tuxedo neck braided sweater

Tuxedo neck sweater with Pedro del Hierro logo





Betting on marbled cotton, this Pedro del Hierro navy blue jumper adds a logo detail discreet on the chest, which makes it dynamic and informal at the same time when worn with jeans or chinos.

You find it reduced from 89.90 to 49.99 euros.

Fantasy tuxedo neck sweater

Garnet-toned sweater ed Cortefiel





If you have to choose between our favorite colors for the season, without a doubt the garnet takes the lead, and it is enough to take a look at this sweater to see that it is a shade that goes with everything.

You find it reduced from 59.99 to 39.99 euros.

Lambswool tuxedo neck sweater

Easy Wear tuxedo neck jumper





Braided detail, tuxedo collar and in the perfect color for the season: this is how this piece by Easy Wear is, that combines with literally any look that you want to wear this season, and it is that it does not resist to be worn with t-shirts, jeans or under a two-piece suit.

You find it available for 39.99 euros.

Men’s sweater with tuxedo collar

Images | Pinterest | Courtesy

